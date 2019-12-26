The Witcher’s Anya Chalotra Breaks Down the Deadly Portal Scene Shot by Shot

There are any number of different scenes and sequences in Netflix’s The Witcher that merit a closer look, but of those, any involving significant use of magic across multiple locations top the list. There is one scene in particular featuring Yennefer conjuring portals across different areas that stands out, and now Yennefer’s actress herself, Anya Chalotra, has broken down the scene shot by shot.

Minor spoilers for Netflix’s The Witcher follow.

In one episode of the show, Chalotra’s Yennefer is busy escorting a queen and her child via carriage, looking not especially thrilled to be doing so. All of a sudden, the group come under attack by a sorcerous assassin and a mysterious bladed creature. Ultimately, the group attempts to escape by portal several times, landing in different locales with each jump.

We won’t spoil how it all plays out, but the actual logistics involved shooting in multiple places with loads of CGI, fake blood, and even a fake baby. Chalotra breaks it all down in the below video from Netflix:

How do you film a battle teleporting from snowy forests to the middle of the desert to rocky cliffs? Anya Chalotra talks through how that portal scene came together. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/EtkLaYstPk — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 26, 2019

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.