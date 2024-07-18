The Witcher Season 5 Scripts Reportedly Already Finished

Production on The Witcher Season 4 is still underway, but it seems Netflix is wasting no time getting to work on the follow-up. According to sources for Redanian Intelligence, the scripts for Season 5 are now complete. That’s actually not too surprising, as it was previously revealed that Season 5 will be the final one for the series, and actress Freya Allen (Ciri) told ComicBook earlier this year that she knows how the series is going to end. Still, it’s interesting to hear that writing has now wrapped, though Redanian Intelligence notes that there could be some slight alterations ahead of filming.

While Freya Allen might know how The Witcher will end, it remains to be seen how closely the conclusion will fit with the works of Andrzej Sapkowski. Redanian Intelligence notes that showrunner Lauren Hissrich said in 2020 that the show’s ending will follow the books, and won’t expand beyond that. It’s possible plans changed over the last four years, but if that’s still correct, the series could end on a note similar to the conclusion of The Lady of the Lake. That means we can also infer that material from the video games will not be covered. However, it’s not like the show is known for being extremely faithful to the source material, and there’s really no way of knowing what will happen.

The last few years have been frustrating for fans of the series, particularly with series star Henry Cavill leaving at the end of Season 3. There still hasn’t been any kind of explanation provided for that departure, but there has been a metric ton of speculation; many fans think that Cavill was frustrated by the show’s lack of faithfulness to the source material. Season 4 and Season 5 will see the role of Geralt filled by actor Liam Hemsworth, and there’s still a lot of concern from fans about how he’ll serve in the role. Of course, that could change when we get to see more of the actor actually playing Geralt.

Sticking the landing is always a challenge for a TV series, and there are a lot of reasons for fans to have concerns about how The Witcher will end. Hopefully it’s a good thing that the show’s writers have the ending all plotted out, and whatever conclusion The Witcher provides will be a satisfying one.

