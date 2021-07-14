The Witcher Season 2 Reveals First Look at New Witchers

✖

WitcherCon gave us all sorts of new details on season 2 of The Witcher, and one of the most exciting first looks we received is of the new Witchers joining the cast. Season 1 of The Witcher featured one other Witcher other than Geralt, but they didn't last long. In season 2 we will get (at least) four new Witchers that fans will know from the books and the games, including Vesemir, Eskel, Lambert, and Coen, and Netflix and CD Projekt Red finally gave us our first look at them at the big event, which you can see below. The best part is we even got a look at them pretty much all in the same photo.

The new Witchers include Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Yasen Atour as Coen, and Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, and we will likely meet them at Kaer Morhen, the home base of the Witchers from the School of the Wolf. As you can see they are all gathered in the main hall of Kaer Morhen, including the ever-elusive Vesemir, who is seated near the back.

Hissrich teased a bit of what we can expect from the new Witchers in a previous interview. “Probably my favorite additions for Season 2 are the new Witchers,” Hissrich said. “Really, in Season 1, we got to know Geralt and he’s our prime example of a witcher. And then there is one other Witcher, Remus, who we meet in Episode 103, who quickly dies (laughs). So it was, for us really, about getting Geralt back to his roots and sort of learning where he came from and what his story is and what his sense of family is.”

“When I talk about ‘The Witcher,’ I always talk about how these three characters coming together — Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer — they come together as a family. It’s the most important part of the series for me,” Hissrich said. “And when you start to imagine someone’s family, you also need to understand their family of origin. Sometimes that’s a mother and father, sometimes that’s blood relatives. For Geralt, it’s his brothers, it’s the brotherhood of the witchers. So I’m really excited to get back in and meet Vesemir, his father figure, for the first time and all of these men that he was raised with since he was seven years old."

All of the other Witchers make appearances in the books and games, though their role in those stories vary. Eskel's fate might already be known thanks to some previous reports, but we're eager to see all of them in action when season 2 finally hits.

