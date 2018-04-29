Wizard of Legend for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC Gets a Release Date

California-based developer Contingent99 has announced that its dungeon crawler, Wizard of Legend, is set to release next month on May 15th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and the good ol’ Linux.

As you may know, Wizard of Legend is the debut project from Los Angeles developer, which was birthed from the team’s desire to create a game similar to the ones it loved: action adventure games from the SNES era that emphasized item discovery and exploration.

However, Contingent99 also wanted to expand on the formula with an engaging combat system featuring a pace and feel of modern hack and slash games, with a sprinkle of inspiration from fighting games.

Wizard of Legend is a fast-paced, spell-slinging dungeon crawler with an emphasis on dynamic magical combat. During combat, the name of the game is quick movement and quickly using spells to chain together different combinations to unleash a variety of devastating effects.

It also comes packing local co-op support for up to two players, however, it doesn’t feature online co-op.

A price-point for Wizard of Legend has yet to be divulged. You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official overview:

Wizard of Legend is a fast paced dungeon crawler with rogue-like elements where you assume the role of a powerful wizard intent on overcoming the Chaos Trials to become a Wizard of Legend.

Story:

Every year in the Kingdom of Lanova, the Council of Magic holds the Chaos Trials, a gauntlet of magical challenges put forth by its strongest members. Contestants that successfully complete all of the challenges and demonstrate superior wizardry earn the right to become a Wizard of Legend!

Gameplay:

Battle your way through each challenge by defeating powerful conjured enemies! Collect valuable spells and relics and build up your magical arsenal to fit your playstyle! Achieve mastery over magic by chaining spells together to create devastating combinations! Face and defeat council members in magical combat to become a Wizard of Legend!

Features: