Wizards of the Coast Announces One D&D, Which Includes Dungeons & Dragons Digital Tabletop

Wizards of the Coast has formally announced its plans for the future of Dungeons & Dragons, with the launch of One D&D. One D&D is a three-prong initiative to support Dungeons & Dragons players, providing players with a single digital outlet for the game. One D&D will include the actual Dungeons & Dragons game itself, which will receive updated Core Rulebooks in 2024, along with two digital platforms. The first platform is D&D Beyond, which Wizards purchased earlier this year and has already used to launch exclusive official content for users. The second platform is Dungeons & Dragons Digital, a virtual tabletop service powered by Unreal Engine that will be used to enhance digital play. Not only will Dungeons & Dragons Digital support official adventures through pre-made scenario maps and virtual tabletop pieces, players will also be able to customize miniatures as well.

One part of One D&D will be implemented in December with the launch of Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen. Players will have the option of ordering a physical/digital bundle directly from Wizards of the Coast, with digital content unlocking on D&D Beyond and the physical books sent directly to their door. No release date or timeline was announced by Wizards of the Coast for the launch of Dungeons & Dragons Digital.

This isn't the first time that Wizards of the Coast has attempted to launch a digital platform for Dungeons & Dragons. D&D Insider was intended to be a digital subscription service that included digital tools including a virtual tabletop. Most of the digital plans were scrapped or never fully implemented. Since then, Wizards of the Coast has either purchased or launched several new game studios along with an entire team dedicated to building Dungeons & Dragons Digital.