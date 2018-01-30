Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Drops New DLC Today, ‘The Diaries of Agent Silent Death’

The second installment of the Freedom Chronicles in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus drops today alongside a few other bug fixes in the latest game from Bethesda. As seen in the video above, Agent Silent Death is not one to be trifled with and the player fights Nazis once more – this time, in the media.

“You’ve blasted and rammed your way through the Nazi ranks as BJ Blazkowicz and Gunslinger Joe, now it’s time for a stealthier (though no less lethal) approach.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In “The Diaries of Agent Silent Death” you’ll fight to unravel a sinister plot in the California offices of the Nazi propaganda film studio, Paragon Pictures. As former OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant (AKA Agent Silent Death), you’ll stalk, shoot and stab your enemies from the shadows.

The Diaries of Agent Silent Death is the second installment in the Freedom Chronicles, a series of three DLC packs.”

Each of the three episodes can be purchased separately for $9.99, or all together with the season pass for $24.99. If you haven’t checked out the latest adventures of B.J. Blazkowicz, here’s more info about the game as a whole before you take on the California movie plot:

America, 1961. Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory. Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.

Strap in for a heart-pounding journey as you fight the Nazi war machine on American soil. As BJ Blazkowicz, protect your family and friends, forge new alliances and face the demons of your troubled past as you rally pockets of resistance to overthrow the Nazi occupation.

Immerse yourself in a world brought to life by unforgettable characters who bring a new level of personality to the franchise. Reunite with your friends and fellow freedom fighters such as Anya, Caroline, Bombate, Set, Max Hass, Fergus or Wyatt, and befriend new characters such as Horton and Grace as you take on the evil Frau Engel and her Nazi army.

Blast Nazis to bits with high-tech weaponry such as the Laserkraftwerk, a multi-purpose, high-intensity laser weapon that can disintegrate enemies, or the Dieselkraftwerk, a rapid-fire, gas-powered grenade launcher that can devastate groups of enemies, or get up close and personal with advanced pistols, submachine guns, and hatchets. When you need a little more versatility, upgrade and dual-wield your favorite guns!

Everyone’s favorite pastime! Unleash your inner war hero as you annihilate Nazis in new and hyper-violent ways. Lock and load futuristic guns and discover BJ’s new set of abilities as you fight to free America. Regardless of your playstyle, invent all-new ways of stabbing, shooting, and killing Nazis