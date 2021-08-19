New Bethesda Job Listing May Hint at Wolfenstein 3

✖

Swedish developer MachineGames has posted a new job listing for an AI programmer on the ZeniMax Media website. Founded in 2009, MachineGames has spent the majority of its existence working on Bethesda's Wolfenstein franchise. The listing does not specifically state that it's hiring for a new entry in the series, but there are enough clues that seem to point to the possibility. The team is hiring for its "next upcoming AAA game," and is looking for someone that has experience working on "at least one or two shipped AAA game productions." The job is also a permanent position with the company.

The job listing specifically lists "understanding of multiplayer bots as human replacements" as one of the position's preferred skills. In addition to Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, MachineGames also has experience with Quake; in 2016, the studio released Quake: Dimension of the Past. That preferred skill would seem to be applicable to both franchises, but Quake seems a bit less likely. As eXputer points out, the preferred skills section also mentions "knowledge and experience designing player companions." While some kind of companion would fit well with the world of Wolfenstein, it would probably be out of place in a new Quake game.

For now, fans of Wolfenstein will just have to wait and see! The Wolfenstein series has been a major focus for Bethesda over the last few years, so it wouldn't be surprising if MachineGames is starting development on a follow-up to The New Colossus. Hopefully, MachineGames won't keep fans waiting too long before revealing what it's working on next.

Online job listings have proven to be a great way for developers and publishers to find new talent they might not have access to otherwise, but it also provides fans with a window into the development process. Studios try to be as vague as possible when it comes to these types of listings, but it still gives fans a good chance to learn some hidden details about things happening behind the scenes. Readers can check out the job listening for themselves right here.

Would you like to see a new Wolfenstein from MachineGames? Have you enjoyed the previous games from the studio? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!