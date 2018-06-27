Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Nintendo Switch Download Size Confirmed

In just a couple of days, players will be able to take B.J. Blazkowicz’s latest adventure wherever they go as Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will be making its debut on Nintendo Switch.

But before you get all excited for the game, you might want to make some room on your memory card. A Nintendo eShop listing for the game has confirmed its full download size…and it’s a doozy. The game’s digital release will clock in at 21.8 GB, which is much larger than previously estimated. Keep in mind this is before any patches that are added to the game for improvement and also not including any DLC. If it is added later to the game, expect the size to pick up a few more GB.

This is for the digital version. If you opt for the cartridge edition of Wolfenstein, you’ll only need to download around 13GB of data. That’s still pretty big, meaning that an upgrade to your current memory card may be needed. And if you don’t have a card, it’s time to pick up the biggest model you can find. (Around 200 to 400 GB may be ideal.)

The download size is about on par with Bethesda‘s previous releases for the Switch. Doom‘s digital release clocks in at around 21 GB; and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is pretty close behind at around 17 GB before updates. Cartridge versions for those are available, though downloads are mandatory to get the games running at maximum efficiency.

Considering the immense size of Wolfenstein II‘s world, 21 GB sounds like a pretty ideal size for the Switch version. On other consoles and PC, it clocks in at around 54 GB before downloadable content. So kudos to the developers at Panic Button for managing to shrink it down way below half.

As far as how the game runs, we’ve had some hands-on with it beforehand. We’re sure to give it a fair look once it drops this weekend. If you want to pre-purchase and pre-load it, you can do so from the eShop or on this page.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus releases this Friday for Nintendo Switch. It’s currently available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.