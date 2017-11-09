Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Recommended Specs and PC Requirements Revealed

We’re getting closer to the highly anticipated release of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and it’s time to get back into the swing of killing Nazis and just being an all around badass. For those gamers looking to take to the streets of America with renewed purpose on PC, Bethesda has recently unveiled the hardware specifications as well as several options available on this platform.

“For PC gamers, it’s all about the freedom – and we’re not just talking about liberating America from Nazi oppression. From framerates to field-of-view options and beyond, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus includes a host of features on PC, allowing players to customize their experience based on hardware and preferences. Along with the minimum and recommended specs, we’ve got a detailed list of supported features available in The New Colossus when it launches worldwide on October 27.”

Some of the more notable features include ultra-wide monitor support and even several colourblind options. Take a look at the official recommended specs and requirements according to Bethesda in the list below:

Specs

Minimum Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-8350 or better

Recommended Specs:

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 / AMD FX-9370 or better

Bethesda also mentioned the more advanced settings and features such as its uncapped framerate and a few other interesting ways they’ve made the game more accessible for a wider range of gamers:

Uncapped Framerate

We at MachineGames are huge PC players, and all of id Software’s games have very strong PC DNA. So it’s important for us to make sure the PC version of the game is as solid as any console version. That’s why we built the game on idTech 6, which also allows for uncapped framerate – one of the features we’re most excited about.

Aspect Ratios

With such a wide range of tastes in aspect ratios among PC gamers, it was important for us to ensure compatibility with as many as possible. Here are a few of the big ones, but it’s by no means all of them.

4:3

16:9

16:10

21:9 (ultra widescreen)

Special Features

Resolution

Supports 4K resolution

Field of View Slider

70 FOV to 120 FOV

Advanced Visual Settings

Lights

Shadows

Directional Occlusion

Reflections

Decals

Motion Blur

Image Streaming

Volumetric Quality

Decal Filtering

Deferred Rendering

Chromatic Aberration

Depth of Field

Resolution Scaling

Vulkan

When we started development of Wolfenstein II, the choice of graphics API for PC was a simple one. DOOM had already set the stage for what could be done with Vulkan and we wanted to take it to the next level.

Using Vulkan when developing has allowed us to utilize the power of AMD’s VEGA graphics chips in ways that were not possible before, giving us fine grained control over the performance and feature set of the GPU without having to sacrifice artistic intent. Combined with the flexibility of AMD’s hardware, Vulkan gives us the artistic freedom to deliver Wolfenstein without compromise.

Controls

Full keyboard and mouse rebinding options

Separate controller and mouse/keyboard sensitivity settings

Anti-Aliasing Options

We have a range of anti-aliasing options including, but not limited to:

TAA

FXAA

SMAA

TSSAA

Colorblind Modes In a first-person shooter where every objective marker and crosshair placement is crucial, colorblind modes are helpful for many gamers. Here are the three modes we included:

Protanopia

Deuteranopia

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 27th with a Nintendo Switch release at a later date.