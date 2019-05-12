Wolfenstein: Youngblood is Longer Than Previous Entries, Says Developer

With Wolfenstein: Youngblood set to arrive in just a couple of months, fans of the long-running franchise are gearing up to take on some Nazis as one of BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jess or Soph. As it is with any title in the series, there is plenty of action to experience in the upcoming entry. That said, it looks like there will be more to Youngblood than any other installment in the Wolfenstein franchise. At least, that is according to MachineGames‘ Jerk Gustafsson, who recently took part in an AMA over on Reddit.

When asked what sort of length players can expect in Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Gustaffson offered a bit of insight. “Youngblood is different than our previous titles in many ways,” he said. “Player progression is level-based and the game structure is non-linear, which means the experience is player directed in a way that we’ve never done before where players will be able to perform missions in any order they please.”

He then went on to say that because of the way the game plays out, it is lengthier than each of the previous entries in the series. “And while the storyline/campaign may be a bit lighter than New Order/New Colossus, the total gameplay time of Youngblood will exceed those titles,” he said.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is set to arrive on July 26th for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Wolfenstein: Youngblood will throw you (and a friend!) back in time to 1980s Paris, fighting the Reich’s war machine as one of BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jess or Soph. Terrorize the goose-stepping fascists with a friend or team up with an AI companion to obliterate Nazis while searching for your missing father.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to see how Wolfenstein: Youngblood will play out with the bit of different formatting that it presents? Will you be teaming up with a friend in the upcoming game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

