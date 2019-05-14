Wolfenstein: Youngblood Makes Important Gameplay Change From Previous Games

In the previous Wolfenstein games, in order to pick up ammo and armor, you had to walk over and press a button prompt. And in a game where you’re often runnin’ and gunnin’ this can be extremely tedious, especially on the harder difficulty levels. It’s a design choice that has been criticized by many. And thankfully the criticism has been heard. For Wolfenstein: Youngblood — a stand-alone spin-off that takes place after the trilogy — all you have to do to pick up ammo is walk over it. There are no button prompts.

Confirmation of the gameplay change comes way of a recent and official Reddit AMA hosted by MachineGames, and more specifically, via Art Director on the game, Axel Torvenius. As for whether or not there will be an option to make ammo and armor picks-up button prompts, Torvenius doesn’t say. All the art director confirms is that by default when you run/walk over armor and ammo they are picked up automatically.

This isn’t the most drastic gameplay change, but it’s a meaningful one. The old design was disruptive and contradictory to the gameplay MachineGames had created, and on the harder difficulties resulted in untold amounts of frustration.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is poised to release on July 26 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on what the game is about, here’s an official overview:

“Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the first modern co-op Wolfenstein adventure. Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazckowicz has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after years of training from their battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, are forced into action.

“Team up with a friend or play alone. Level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock new abilities, weapons, gadgets, cosmetics, and more to complement your playstyle and customize your appearance. Wolfenstein: Youngblood features the most open-ended Wolfenstein experience to date. From a new base of operations located deep in the heart of the Paris catacombs, plan how and when to attack and dismantle the Nazi regime.”

