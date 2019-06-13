Wolfenstein: Youngblood Features Microtransactions For Cosmetics Only

Wolfenstein fans are gearing up to take on a new adventure in the series, one that will depart from the usual gameplay that is featured, and instead drop players into a co-op environment to take down every Nazi imaginable. Players will be assuming the role of BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph, as they attempt to find their father. That said, there’s been a little bit of talk going around that claimed the upcoming game features microtransactions of the not-so-good variety, the kind that goes beyond just cosmetics. Thankfully, Bethesda has clarified that this isn’t true and that the in-game currency can only be used to purchase weapon skins.

During a roundtable discussion about Wolfenstein: Youngblood, MachineGames senior game designer Andreas Ojerfors answered a question that they must of misheard. “I’ve been playing through the game at work for the last two weeks and I haven’t done any microtransactions,” he said. “You don’t really need to, but they are there if you want to, if you want to speed things up. But I never felt the need to do that. When I play the game it doesn’t even cross my mind.”

This obviously caused some confusion, making some folks believe that players will be able to purchase weapon upgrades to progress through the game faster. Bethesda reached out to VG247 to verify that this is not the case and that players can only use real money to purchase weapon skins.

The way Wolfenstein: Youngblood’s in-game currency comes in two parts. Silver is only earned in-game and it is what players will use to upgrade their weapons as they progress through the experience. Gold Bars are purchased with real money and can only be used to buy weapon skins. Gold Bars cannot be used to purchase Silver. In addition to this, real money also cannot be used to purchase Silver, meaning players will only be able to upgrade their weapons simply by playing the game.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is set to arrive on July 26th for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

