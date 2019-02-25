‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’ For Nintendo Switch Leaked

Bethesda has yet to announce that Wolfenstein: Youngblood is coming to Nintendo Switch, but a port has now leaked for the second time.

Last year, Wolfenstein: Youngblood for Nintendo Switch was seemingly leaked when GameStop went up with a listing for the game, which it quickly took down.

Fast-forward to this weekend, and GameStop has once again leaked a Nintendo Switch port of the upcoming game from Bethesda and MachineGames.

More specifically, recently someone got their hands on a GameStop document that lists the big upcoming Switch games for this year, and alongside the games we already know, is the upcoming Wolfie spin-off.

As you can see, while GameStop is seemingly preparing for the game to be announced for Switch, it doesn’t have any word of a release date, which is why it provides the generic December 31 placeholder date as a way to say it’s coming sometime this year, but that it just has no clue when exactly.

For those that don’t know: Wolfenstein: Young blood is a standalone sequel to Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and a prequel to Wolfenstein 3. The sequel takes place 19 years afterNew Colossus and after the Second American Revolution that liberated America from Nazi rule.

Set in the 1980’s, it stars BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph, who join the Global Resistance against the Nazis in an attempt to find their father, who apparently is missing and was last seen in Paris, France.

Further details on the game are currently pretty scarce, but we do know it can be played solo or as a cooperative experience.

At the moment of publishing, Wolfenstein: Youngblood has only been announced for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version has yet to be confirmed by Bethesda, but it has been heavily teased by it.

As for a release date, the game is expected to release this year, but when exactly, isn’t known. There’s a good chance we won’t be hearing more about the game until E3 2019 this June, or perhaps in the week or two prior to the show.

