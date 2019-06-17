Wolfenstein: Youngblood Takes About 30 Hours to Complete

With just a little over a month to go before Wolfenstein: Youngblood arrives, fans are gearing up for some glorious co-op, Nazi-slaying action. While the upcoming title will be placing the spotlight on BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph, it certainly won’t be short on things to do. We’ve already known that Youngblood will be the longest entry in the franchise yet, which is surprising considering the fact that it’s more of a spinoff than anything. That said, thanks to MachineGames executive producer Jerk Gustafsson, we now know about how long it is going to take to complete the upcoming title.

Speaking with GamesBeat, Gustafsson touched on a number of topics regarding Wolfenstein: Youngblood, including the amount of time players will need to put into it before they complete the game. According to him, thanks are due to the non-linear story that is present for the length of the title. It is because of this that it will take roughly about 25 to 30 hours for players to finish.

“It’s a bit weird, because this is our biggest game yet, but it’s a pretty short production time,” Gustafsson said. “Like I said, the story is lighter in content as well as tone. But the level progression and the non-linear narrative gives us the ability to add a lot of activities and a lot of missions to do, so the total game time is actually longer than our previous titles. I think we’re looking at at least 25 to 30 hours if you play through everything.”

Needless to say, there is going to be plenty of action for players to enjoy when Wolfenstein: Youngblood arrives on July 26th for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Pre-orders are live now with an 18% discount. For even more on the upcoming game:

“Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the first modern co-op Wolfenstein adventure. Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazckowicz has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after years of training from their battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, are forced into action.

“Team up with a friend or play alone. Level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock new abilities, weapons, gadgets, cosmetics, and more to complement your playstyle and customize your appearance. Wolfenstein: Youngblood features the most open-ended Wolfenstein experience to date. From a new base of operations located deep in the heart of the Paris catacombs, plan how and when to attack and dismantle the Nazi regime.”

