Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap is Getting An Awesome Collector’s Edition

A couple of months ago, we reported that Limited Run Games would be making a physical edition of DotEmu's Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap for PlayStation 4, embracing the game's awesome old-school style in its design. Well, today, we got a closer look at what that package will entail – and it's pretty sweet for Sega Master System fans.

The game will be available in a standard edition, but, trust us, fans, you'll want to indulge in the Collector's Edition, which you can see above. The PlayStation 4 cover art is nostalgic in itself, fashioned like the classic Sega Master System art of the game of the same name, with characters straight out of the 80's. You can reverse it with the more current game art if you prefer.

In addition, though, the package will also include a two-disc soundtrack featuring the game's music, as well as an 18" x 24" poster featuring the original game's artowkr, along with ten trading cards inside a limited collector's box.

The team provided a look at the package on Twitter earlier today, noting its contents.

That said, Limited Run Games hasn't provided a release date for the game just yet, but it's expected sometime this year, in both standard and collector's edition form.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap is available now for PlayStation 4, along with Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.