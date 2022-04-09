Today’s Wordle Gives Players a Breather

Today’s Wordle finally provides players with a reprieve. After a grueling stint of Wordle puzzles that string back to last week, today’s Wordle puzzle is a fairly simple affair that most players should be able to solve. We’ll dig into today’s Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven’t done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we’ll eventually discuss the answer.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. The past week has featured a number of tough puzzles, with FOUND breaking streaks due to sharing a 4-letter word ending with several other words, and NYMPH eluding players due to its lack of a traditional vowel.

So, what about today’s Wordle? Today’s Wordle is a pretty easy puzzle to solve. There are no duplicate letters to watch out for or uncommon letters to watch out for. In fact, today’s Wordle uses five of the eight most common letters of the alphabet. Additionally, there’s only one other word that shares four letter placements with the correct answer, so you won’t have too many options as you work your way to the correct answer.

Still stumped on today’s Wordle puzzle? The answer to Wordle 293 is…STAIR.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in four tries!