Wordle Can Now be Played on Game Boy and Analogue Pocket

Over the last month, Wordle has taken over the world, allowing players to stretch their creative muscles on PC and mobile devices. Following the game’s purchase by The New York Times, it seems unlikely that an official version of Wordle will by playable on any other device, but a “clone” of the game is now available on Game Boy and the Analogue Pocket! This version of Wordle was created by YouTuber StackSmashing, and the ROM is available for free on GitHub. The game has the same basic premise as the mobile version, but players can play an unlimited number of words per day.

StackSmashing’s Tweets about the Game Boy version can be found embedded below.

Want to give it a try? You can play it online here: https://t.co/V4FjDMtVgd (even works on mobile).



Or download the ROM for both the original Game Boy and the @analogue Pocket here: https://t.co/Nxq74MVDLY

In a follow-up Tweet, StackSmashing revealed that the ROM for this Wordle clone is very small, which prevented him from putting in a large number of words. Instead, he used a Bloom Filter, which checks “whether an entered word is one of the 8000 most common English words.” StackSmashing says that the Bloom Filter has “currently a very high error-rate,” implying that it might receive some updates in the future. Regardless, this is a really neat idea, and it could be a fun distraction for those interested in downloading it for their handheld device of choice!

For those unfamiliar with Wordle, the game was released late last year by creator Josh Wardle. Every day, Wordle is updated with a new five letter word, and users have six chances to guess it. After each guess, Wordle reveals if the letter is in the word, and if the letter was guessed in the correct spot. Wordle users can also share their results on social media, adding a fun competitive aspect to the game. The popularity of Wordle has inspired countless paid clones on iOS and Android devices, and those using the Wordle name have been taken down. However, since StackSmashing’s clone is available for free, it likely won’t face the same fate!

