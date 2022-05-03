Hardest Wordle Puzzles Revealed

✖

Twitter has revealed which Wordle puzzles were the hardest, based on the results posted to social media. Earlier today, Twitter revealed some statistics about Worldle, the New York Times-owned daily word puzzle played by millions across the world. According to the website, over 3.3 million Twitter users have mentioned Wordle since the game launched in October 2021. The average Twitter user requires 4.1 guesses to solve the daily Wordle puzzle, which correlates with internal data provided by the New York Times about the game.

Additionally, Twitter also provided a list of the five hardest and easiest Wordle puzzles, based on trends posted by users who actually posted their results on social media. According to Twitter, the five hardest Wordle puzzles were:

SWILL – 2/19/2022



FERRY – 12/27/2021



FORGO – 5/1/2022



FEWER – 4/3/2022



LOWLY – 3/31/2022

We'll note that several of these answers have a few commonalities, namely that all of them have a letter that is used multiple times. Several of the words also share a common word ending with multiple other words, which can also trip players up.

By contrast, the five easiest Wordle puzzles are:

PLANT – 4/22/2022

STAIR – 4/9/2022

TRASH – 4/29/2022

POINT – 1/19/2022

THORN – 2/22/2022

As expected, the number of people talking about Wordle has steadily decreased since its peak earlier this year. Interestingly, the game first went "viral" in New Zealand before spreading around the world in late December and early January. Many players also tend to play Wordle right before bedtime. The highest concentration of Wordle play seems to come right at midnight in many countries, with a secondary bump coming during the morning hours when players wake up and play the game as part of their morning routine.

You can check out Twitter's full insights about Wordle here. It's interesting to see that the game still has a large userbase, even if the game lost many of its players over the past few months. Wordle is available to play for free on the New York Times' website.