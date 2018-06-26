World of Tanks: Mercenaries Now Available, Free on Xbox One and PS4

Attention tank nerds, war history freaks, and action game lovers! Today, World of Tanks: Mercenaries is celebrating its launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. This console-exclusive evolution of the massively popular World of Tanks can be played for free, and features an exciting new story campaign, new tanks, new maps, and more. Check out the trailer above!

Imagine a world in which the most devastating world war never came to an end. As fighting becomes even more widespread, traditional alliances and powerful nations see their influence begin to wane, and pockets of lone-wolf mercenaries gain unprecedented swaying power. What happens when governments and militaries begin to offer up wads of cash to the most dangerous, and most cunning, mercenaries in the world? This is the scene that World of Tanks: Mercenaries has set for its players.

But it’s not only newcomers who have new things to look forward to. Even if you’ve been playing World of Tanks since its launch on Xbox 360, there’s plenty of novelty for your here. Technically speaking, the team at Wargaming has been able to tune Mercenaries to take full advantage of the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro’s extra horsepower, pushing 4K, HDR visuals for those with the latest and greatest displays.

You also have some seriously funky new tanks at your command. From today’s press release:

“Combining the strengths of history’s most powerful war machines, the new Mercenary ‘nation’ and Tech Tree were born. Mercenaries collect parts from captured and abandoned vehicles on the battlefield to create a new breed of tanks, giving players the opportunity to earn powerful, never-before-seen Mercenary vehicles through the brand new Contract system. Fulfilling certain in-game objectives, such as destroying a number of tanks from a specific nation in multiplayer battles, will unlock vehicles from the fascinating new armada.”

If it sounds like you’re going to be driving around Frankenstein’s monster versions of traditional war tanks, well, that’s because you will be! We got to go hands-on with some of these monstrosities during a unique preview event hosted by Wargaming, and I had a blast. Whether you’re a newcomer or a veteran with hundreds of hours logged, you’re going to be pleasantly surprised.

At the end of the day, you literally have nothing to lose! World of Tank: Mercenaries is available, right now, for free, on the console of your choice. Fire up those massive engines, and be sure to come back and drop a comment letting us know what you think!