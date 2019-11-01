World of Warcraft Is Getting a New Board Game

World of Warcraft will be getting a new board game next year. An early attendee of BlizzCon posted a picture of a display announcing a new tabletop game based on World of Warcraft at BlizzCon earlier today. The game, which will be produced by Asmodee Games appears to be a re-skin of the award-winning Small World, a tabletop game that involves multiple races vying to conquest a map that’s simply too small to contain all the civilizations. Players attempt to protect their territories while slowly expanding, with their tokens being removed from the board (and occasionally from the game) whenever they lose a territory. Points are scored after a number of rounds and the player with the most points win.

This won’t be the first time that World of Warcraft has come to tabletop. Fantasy Flight Games (which is also owned by Asmodee) previously producedWorld of Warcraft: The Board Game andWorld of Warcraft: The Adventure Game, both of which were set in the world of Azeroth. World of Warcraft: The Board Game was a semi-cooperative game in which players tried to defeat one of three Overlords, while World of Warcraft: The Adventure Game had players take control of a single hero and level them up by completing quests and competing with other players. World of Warcraft ended its partnership with Fantasy Flight Games back in 2011.

Tabletop games based on video games aren’t unusual, and Blizzard has several IPs that could make for innovative tabletop games. We’ll have to see whether there’s any plans to expand the Blizzard/Asmodee partnership, or if this new license is solely limited to World of Warcraft.

The new World of Warcraft tabletop game will be released in spring 2020.