World of Warcraft Dethrones Fortnite on Twitch’s Most Popular Games List

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is finally here and players are fighting harder than ever for the factions they’ve pledged their loyalties to in an expansion that brings all of that fighting to an incredible apex. But World of Warcraft isn’t just conquering in Azeroth, it’s conquering Twitch too! It has even officially dethroned Fortnite from its number one spot on the ‘Most Popular Games’ list.

League of Legends continues to be in the top but Fortnite has been a force to be reckoned with since launch. With record breaking numbers both for the game itself and on Twitch, a constant rotation of events, and a quirky style that breathes new life into online play – that’s a hard cookie to crack. But anything with Sylvanas in it is bound to do incredible and this is an expansion for the ages.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The entire premise of World of Warcraft centers around Alliance vs the Horde, making the climatic setting of Battle for Azeroth fundamental to the lore, the play experience, and why fans get back into this MMORPG that has been out since 2004. A huge feat to be sure and one that deserves a hearty congratulations to the team over at Blizzard!

Will this change next week? Very possible but for now the Banshee Queen and Boy King are reigning supreme as a huge fan of this series myself, I’m so excited to see that passion for this game once more!

As for World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, the latest expansion is now live and ready to be enjoyed! For more about the latest expansion:

“Azeroth paid a terrible price to end the apocalyptic march of the Legion’s crusade—but even as the world’s wounds are tended, it is the shattered trust between the Alliance and Horde that may prove the hardest to mend. In Battle for Azeroth, the fall of the Burning Legion sets off a series of disastrous incidents that reignites the conflict at the heart of the Warcraft saga. As a new age of warfare begins, Azeroth’s heroes must set out on a journey to recruit new allies, race to claim the world’s mightiest resources, and fight on several fronts to determine whether the Horde or Alliance will lead Azeroth into its uncertain future.”