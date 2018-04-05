World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth to Release This August

It’s official, World of Warcraft fans, the next expansion is coming this Summer and we finally have a release date for the ultimate battle of Horde vs. Alliance. New Allied Races, new zones, new … well, everything! The adventure officially begins on August 14th, so mark your calendars!

Azeroth reels in the wake of the Legion’s devastating assault, and the emergence of a powerful new resource—Azerite, lifeblood of the wounded planet—has brought the Alliance and the Horde to the brink of war. Beginning August 14, World of Warcraft players will take up their faction’s cause in the ultimate fight for control of their world with the launch of Battle for Azeroth™, the seventh expansion for Blizzard Entertainment’s internationally acclaimed massively multiplayer online role-playing game.

“In Battle for Azeroth, the stakes for the Alliance and the Horde are incredibly high, and a player’s faction will have a more meaningful impact on their experience than in any World of Warcraft expansion to date,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. “Whether they’re journeying to unexplored lands to recruit allies or fighting to secure war resources, players will redefine what it truly means to be ‘For the Horde’ or ‘For the Alliance’ when the expansion arrives this August.”

In the meantime, the next adventure begins August 14th! For more about the new narrative and what kind of pre-order bonuses there are:

“Azeroth paid a terrible price to end the apocalyptic march of the Legion’s crusade—but even as the world’s wounds are tended, it is the shattered trust between the Alliance and Horde that may prove the hardest to mend. In Battle for Azeroth, the fall of the Burning Legion sets off a series of disastrous incidents that reignites the conflict at the heart of the Warcraft saga. As a new age of warfare begins, Azeroth’s heroes must set out on a journey to recruit new allies, race to claim the world’s mightiest resources, and fight on several fronts to determine whether the Horde or Alliance will lead Azeroth into its uncertain future.”

Players who pre-purchase Battle for Azeroth today can begin their journey to recruit four of the expansion’s new Allied Races, each representing comrades they’ve fought alongside on the Broken Isles and Argus in the game’s most recent expansion, Legion. Upon winning the respect of an Allied Race by completing quests and earning reputation, players will unlock the ability to create characters of that race and set out on a new adventure across Azeroth Alliance players can add the shadow-touched Void elves and valiant Lightforged draenei to their ranks, while members of the Horde will be able to bring the ancient Nightborne and noble Highmountain tauren into their faction’s fold—with additional Allied Races to come in the future.

Pre-ordering comes with a lot of bonuses, included early access to Allied Races, a level boost, and more. The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with tons of in-game loot spanning across many Blizzard franchise. Here’s what you need to know:

Pre-purchase Battle for Azeroth and begin your quest to recruit four new playable Allied Races. Heroes of the Horde can enlist the Highmountain Tauren and Nightborne, and champions of the Alliance can add the Lightforged Draenei and Void Elves to their ranks.

