‘World of Warcraft’ Invades ‘Skyrim’ With This Mod

With the World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth expansion available now, both Horde and the Alliance are finding new ways to express their faction loyalties. With The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim being such a massive RPG experience with thousands of mods to enjoy, it’s no wonder that someone managed to bring the world of Azeroth into that of Tamriel.

The World of Skyrim: Journey to Azeroth mod is extensive and the work is far from over. Being able to recreate the massive world of Azeroth from the beloved Blizzard MMORPG into Bethesda’s own universe is no easy feat, but it’s damned impressive as it is now. Though progress continues, players can now undertake new quests, find new items, partake in dungeons, and more from World of Warcraft’s illustrious lore while still enjoying that Skyrim bliss.

It’s also important to note that this mod is still very much in Alpha. According to the mod team, “When we say conceptual alpha we mean that the game is not finished, its still work in progress. There are numerous bugs we are aware of, but many we are not aware of. We want you to be able to run around in the Southern Eastern Kingdoms (Elwynn, Redridge, Duskwood and a few more locations) to explore and critique the work we have done so far.”

For how to download, future plans, and frequently asked questions, you can check out the official Nexus Mods listing right here. There are also user posts as well to help answer any other questions that may have already been answered.

As far as the next official World of Warcraft expansion goes?

“In Battle for Azeroth, the stakes for the Alliance and the Horde are incredibly high, and a player’s faction will have a more meaningful impact on their experience than in any World of Warcraftexpansion to date,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. “Whether they’re journeying to unexplored lands to recruit allies or fighting to secure war resources, players will redefine what it truly means to be ‘For the Horde’ or ‘For the Alliance’ when the expansion arrives this August.”

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is available now with tons of new content on the way!