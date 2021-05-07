World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic Release Date Revealed

✖

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the release date for World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic today, and the launch is closer than you might imagine. While the addition of this first expansion for WoW Classic might be exciting to many players, especially those who experienced the original launch of Burning Crusade, Blizzard is still leaving the door open if you would prefer not to play with this add-on experience.

As a whole, World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic is now poised to release at the beginning of next month on June 1. The launch will be simultaneous around the world, meaning that it won't go live at midnight in your given region like a normal video game release might. And to that end, the official time in which Blizzard will be flipping the switch, so to say, to make Burning Crusade Classic live will transpire at 3:00pm PDT/6:00pm EDT on June 1.

See what time #BurningCrusade Classic launches in your region. 👇 pic.twitter.com/ngi1X17qyN — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) May 6, 2021

Perhaps the biggest thing of note about WoW: Burning Crusade Classic will happen just a bit prior to launch. On May 18, Blizzard is going to perform maintenance on the game which will then release the Burning Crusade Classic pre-expansion pack. When this occurs, players will then need to decide if they would like to advance into Burning Crusade, stay within a "Classic Era" location, or instead use a character clone to play in both titles. Essentially, Burning Crusade's addition to WoW Classic will completely alter the game, much like any other MMO expansion. However, if you would prefer to keep playing the original, vanilla version of World of Warcraft Classic, that option will still be available for you. More about this process can be found on Blizzard's website right here.

"Heroes who choose to cross the Dark Portal will find themselves in Hellfire Peninsula, an aptly named barren wasteland, where fel orcs and cruel demons roam free," Blizzard said of Burning Crusade Classic in a description on its site. "The established outposts of Thrallmar (for the Horde) and Honor Hold (for the Alliance) are not able to deter this endless tide of darkness on their own. It is up to you to fight for this shattered world to rid it from evil. . . or watch its demonic denizens consume everything you hold dear."

As expected, World of Warcraft Classic is available only for play on PC.