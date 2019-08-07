World of Warcraft Classic’s Final Stress Test Takes Place This Week

Blizzard is giving World of Warcraft Classic testers one last chance to preview the game before it releases later this month, and that test is coming up soon. According to the schedule which was released months ago, the final scheduled stress test will take place on August 8th. Blizzard has released the specifics of this test pertaining to its official start time and the level cap while adding that it’ll be open to anyone who has a current subscription to World of Warcraft.

The schedule released in May had the final stress test date listed from the start while Blizzard offered a reminder to its World of Warcraft fans at the start of this month. At 11 a.m. PT, the test will open to anyone who carries a subscription or has an active game time throughout all regions the game is available in. You’ll be able to reach level 15 in this test, according to a post shared recently.

“Our global pre-launch test of WoW Classic will begin on Thursday, August 8 at 11:00 a.m. PDT and is scheduled to end on Friday, August 9,” Blizzard said. “This test will be available to all World of Warcraft players with a current subscription or active game time in all regions. The maximum character level will be 15.”

Players are being asked to focus the bulk of their playtime in the first two hours of the test since that’s the time that Blizzard will be monitoring the game for the most significant issues. The final hardware specs which players must meet to play World of Warcraft Classic was also shared in the same post linked above with Blizzard saying the new requirements are “much lower than the minimum specs required to play Battle for Azeroth.”

“In our hardware testing, we found that we were able to successfully run WoW Classic on systems manufactured and released in the 2007-2009 timeframe, and thanks to improvements in how we build and distribute game data, the hard drive space requirements are actually smaller than they were in version 1.12 of original WoW,” Blizzard said.

World of Warcraft Classic is now available to be downloaded via Battle.net.