World of Warcraft Classic’s Next Stress Test Is Happening Soon

World of Warcraft players will soon be able to try out the old-school version of the game again when World of Warcraft Classic’s next stress test takes place later this week. Blizzard announced the details of the upcoming stress test on Monday and said that the test will start on June 19th, though anyone who wants to take part and hasn’t tied it yet can download the game on June 18th. The test will be open to anyone who has an active World of Warcraft account and is located in either the Americas or Oceania.

Blizzard shared the details of this next stress test both on Twitter and on the company’s forums. The test will start on Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT and will be live for 48 hours, so you’ll have two full days’ worth of World of Warcraft Classic before the stress test realm is taken down.

Outlining the content that’ll be in the stress test, Blizzard said that the level cap will be 15 and that you can take part in PvP and other challenging areas if you so desire.

⚠️ #WoWClassic Stress Test ⚠️ 🌏: Anyone with an active WoW account in the Americas & Oceania region

📅: June 19 at 2:00 p.m. PDT

🖥️ : Classic download will be available June 18 pic.twitter.com/Q55DPokqE9 — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) June 17, 2019

“For this stress test, all races and classes will be available for creation, and the maximum character level will be capped at 15,” Blizzard said. “In addition to the open world, there will be instanced content available at that level. This will include Warsong Gulch for PvP as well as Ragefire Chasm, Wailing Caverns, and Deadmines. Of course, Deadmines will be a challenge for players to complete at this level.”

Since this is a stress test first and isn’t being regarded as a beta, Blizzard has asked that players try to get in as much time as possible within the first three hours of the test. Assuming enough people oblige, it’ll put stress on the servers and will give Blizzard the chance to suss out any problems that need addressing. The in-client bug reporting tool will of course be in place for players to offer direct feedback about any problems they encounter as well.

Blizzard’s next World of Warcraft Classic stress test will take place on June 19th and will run until June 21st unless Blizzard says otherwise.