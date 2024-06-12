World of Warcraft Details Season of Discovery Phase 4

While many World of Warcraft fans are either looking forward to The War Within expansion or the launch of WoW Classic Cataclysm, the developers at Blizzard continue to push forward with the popular Season of Discovery in Classic. This mode has introduced new ways for players to dive into old content and Phase 4 is coming very soon. Recently, Blizzard revealed everything players can expect when the World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery 4 comes to PC later this year. It's worth noting that the team will share the full patch notes closer to launch but these notes provide an overview of what'll be included in Phase 4.

For most players, the big addition with SOD Phase 4 is the addition of Molten Core. The classic WoW raid puts 20 players up against 10 boss encounters and provides a ton of loot. However, it wouldn't be Season of Discovery content without a few twists. Blizzard is introducing a new "variable difficulty mechanic" and says there's "more one surprise" that it's letting players discover. That's not the only addition though, several World Bosses have been added to the mix. These have been tuned as 20-player fights, but you can bring in up to 40 players to wail on them. Phase 4 also lets players level up to 60 and includes new runes for each class, including a new cloak rune slot.

Of course, that's only the tip of the iceberg. Below, you'll find the full notes for the Season of Discovery Phase 4 overview. World of Warcraft Classic is out now on PC. Phase 4 doesn't have a release date yet, but it's coming later this summer.

World of Warcraft Classic SOD Phase 4 Overview Notes

(Photo: Blizzard)

What's in Store

We're leveling up Season of Discovery Phase 4 with a variety of leveling changes, new rune discoveries, class adjustments, professions and reputations updates, dungeon updates, PvP Class Sets, updated events, raid content, world bosses, and more.

Level from 50 to 60

Updated Discoverer's Delight buff Level 1-50 150% Level 50-60 50%

New Runes for each class to discover. New Cloak rune slot

Utility Runes: These class agnostic utility runes will provide additional bonuses to a variety of skills such as additional bonuses to a variety of stats such as weapon skill, spell hit, and more. New Ring rune slots

These class agnostic utility runes will provide additional bonuses to a variety of skills such as additional bonuses to a variety of stats such as weapon skill, spell hit, and more. Class Adjustments : Many classes will experience changes such as select runes becoming baseline abilities and new runes will become available.

: Many classes will experience changes such as select runes becoming baseline abilities and new runes will become available. Profession and Reputation Updates : New and enhanced professions recipes for Argent Dawn, Thorium Brotherhood, Hydraxian Waterlords, and Timbermaw Hold.

: New and enhanced professions recipes for Argent Dawn, Thorium Brotherhood, Hydraxian Waterlords, and Timbermaw Hold. Nightmare Incursions updated to daily quest hubs.

New Stranglethorn Vale and Blood Moon Rewards and Currency

Dungeon Updates : updated rewards and new dungeons available at level 60: Blackrock Depths (2nd half) Blackrock Spire Dire Maul (3 wings) Scholomance Stratholme

: updated rewards and new dungeons available at level 60: PvP Class Sets for Rank 10

Molten Core Raid Dungeon

Experience Molten core as a 20-player dungeon with 10 classic bosses, revamped loot, redesigned Tier 1 sets, and more. Players will also be able to turn up the heat with a new variable difficulty mechanic. Don't forget your fire resist gear! You are going to need it. We'll be adding one more surprise to this classic raid dungeon for intrepid adventurer's to discover.

World Bosses Updates

Experience Lord Kazzak and Azuregos as brand-new instanced versions of these encounters. These encounters can be experienced with up to 40 players but will be tuned as 20-player content.

Onyxia will also be adjusted to accommodate 40 or fewer players along with some additional loot adjustments.