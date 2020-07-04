World of Warcraft Is Merging Some Less Populated Servers This Summer

✖

World of Warcraft players who populate some of the servers with smaller numbers of players may soon find their servers merged with others to combine different groups. Blizzard announced this week that it’s planning on another wave of “Realm Connections” as they’re called in World of Warcraft that’ll unite smaller servers with each other. A list of which servers are in line for the Realm Connections hasn’t been shared yet, but Blizzard said we can expect to see those servers merged with each other over the next two to three months with a few realms connected to one another every week.

Blizzard’s announcement about the Realm Connections planned for the summer was shared within the World of Warcraft forums. After reiterating the community aspect of different World of Warcraft Realms, Blizzard said it’ll begin taking action in the next few months following a “comprehensive study” of Realms

“We’ve now completed a comprehensive study of realm populations for every realm in the world,” Blizzard said. “Over the next 2-3 months, we’re going to connect the low-population realms to other existing realms. This process will take place during scheduled maintenance, connecting a few realms each week, until we’ve connected every low-population realm in every region to a substantially larger population of players.”

These Realm mergings will be preceded by announcements for each server to alert players before anything’s done to their world. After a period of maintenance takes place, players will find themselves in a new Realm the next time they log in with many more players throughout the world.

“As this project unfolds, we will post notices in advance of each week’s connections in the appropriate regions and languages,” Blizzard continued. “During each maintenance period, everything will be automatically combined for the affected realms. When maintenance is complete, players on affected realms will log into Battle for Azeroth and find that they’re now part of a larger connected-realm community. At the same time, we’ll merge the appropriate realm discussion forums.”

Again, a list of the Realms that’ll be affected by the changes hasn’t been released yet. Players will be notified beforehand to let them know what’s happening, so look for those announcements within the next few months if you think you might be in a Realm that’ll be affected by these changes.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.