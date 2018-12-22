Blizzard Is Getting Rid of Longtime ‘World of Warcraft’ In-Shop Content

The World of Warcraft team has always offered some pretty sweet stuff that players could buy during their time in Azeroth including sweet mounts, battle pets, helms, and more. Now, Blizzard is preparing to say goodbye to some of the more iconic shop items – ones that have been with us since damn near the beginning.

As of right now, there are nine items in total on the chopping block. If you haven’t scooped up any of these yet, do it – and do it fast:

Battle Pets

Lil’XT

Cenarian Hatchling

Moonkin Hatchling

Mounts

The Ginning Reaver

Swift Windsteed

Armored Bloodwing

Vanity Helms

Crow of Eternal Winter

Jewel of the Firelord

Hood of Hungering Darkness

While some of these were hailed as the items to have “back in the day,” they haven’t seemed to age well as players focus on the newer items added to the store. For those looking to scoop these up before they are gone for good, Blizzard has lowered the price on each individual item drastically. Whether you’re buying them for yourself or for your fellow raid buddy, it’s a good chance to make that grab before they are no longer available.

As for how long these items will continue to be in the store for, January 6 is the final day to make that purchase.

As for the game itself, World of Warcraft is available exclusively on PC alongside the brand new content drop seen with Tides of Vengeance.