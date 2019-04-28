World War Z DLC Featuring New Mission and Special Zombie Coming Soon

Saber Interactive and Focus Home Interactive officially release the highly-anticipated World War Z game recently, which means players around the world have been getting down on taking out hordes upon hordes of zombies in Left 4 Dead fashion. That said, there has been a bump or two along the way, but the dev team has been hard at work rectifying any issues that may have popped up. Another thing they are dealing with is even more content for the new game, the first of which is poised to arrive next month, and it contains a few new goodies for fans.

As revealed on the World War Z Twitter account, the upcoming DLC will be adding a new mission based in Tokyo. In addition to this, there will be a “new special zombie” joining the fun, so that could definitely be interesting for players. To make things even better, the upcoming DLC will be free to players.

A new Tokyo mission and a new special zombie are incoming in May! Be vigilant – the virus spread by this one is known to quickly take over new hosts… #OutliveTheDead pic.twitter.com/rEBPkqPlkq — World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) April 24, 2019

“World War Z takes players on a zombie-packed journey of unique survivor stories all around the world, including New York, Moscow, Jerusalem and more. Powered by Saber’s dynamic Swarm Engine™, the game unleashes hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies at a time on players for a heart-pounding action experience. Work together with your teammates, using deadly weapons, explosives, turrets, traps and barricades to dismember and demolish the undead menace, then level up and customize your heroes to survive even more difficult challenges.”

Battle swarms of hundreds of zombies in gruesomely spectacular firefights

Coop story-driven campaigns

Fight other survivors in Player vs Player vs Zombies modes

Level 6 character classes and weapon upgrades to take on greater challenges

World War Z is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. No specific date was provided for the upcoming DLC, but it will be arriving at some point in May.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited for more content in World War Z? Have you been enjoying the new title? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

