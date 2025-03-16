Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Developer Reveals Small Update on the Remake

It’s been nearly 4 years since a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was first announced. There has not been a single screenshot or trailer released since, and there has been constant speculation that the game was quietly cancelled. Fortunately, it seems development is still underway, even if there isn’t anything new to share. In a newly published interview with Game File, Saber Interactive CEO Matt Karch affirmed that development continues, but had nothing else to share. Saber CCO Tim Willits also seemed to indirectly address the game in a post on X/Twitter, stating that “everything that we have talked about is still in development.”

The remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was originally in development at Aspyr. After reports of trouble with the game, development switched hands to Saber Interactive, another team owned by Embracer Group. Saber was then one of several teams sold off by Embracer in 2024. That’s a lot of upheaval, and fans can hardly be blamed for assuming the game had been cancelled. However, this is not the first time Saber has confirmed KOTOR‘s status; just last year, Karch also told IGN that “the game is alive and well.” Fans looking forward to the remake should be happy to have more recent confirmation, though.

Knights of the Old Republic is often considered one of the greatest Star Wars games, and one of the overall best video games ever made. KOTOR still has a lot of fans, including Superman director James Gunn. Given that, there’s going to be a lot of pressure on the remake to deliver an experience that lives up to the name. There’s no way of knowing the next time we’ll actually get to see anything from it, but we’ll have to keep waiting until Saber Interactive and Disney have something new to show.

For the time being, Star Wars fans will have to settle for the original KOTOR games. Both games are playable on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile. For one reason or another, neither game has ever been made available on PlayStation. The remake of Knights of the Old Republic would have marked the first time the game was ever playable on a Sony platform, and it would have been a timed PS5 exclusive, as well. At this time, it’s unclear if that’s still part of the plan, but reports last year suggested that will no longer be the case.

Development on a AAA video game takes a lot of time. While it can be frustrating to see a game announced and not hear any kind of update for several years, that’s just a reality of the video game industry right now. Hopefully things are progressing nicely on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and when we do finally get to see it again, it will prove worth the wait.

