5 Worst Mario Games, Ranked

When it comes to quality, it’s generally pretty hard to beat the Super Mario franchise. As the company’s mascot, Nintendo puts a lot of hard work and effort into making sure that each game in the series delivers an experience that sets a high bar for its respective system. Not all Mario games are created equal, however. Throughout the 40+ year history of the character, there have been times where Mario games simply failed to capture what makes the series so special. Thankfully those have been few and far between, but there are enough that are worth avoiding.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5. New Super Mario Bros. U

image courtesy of nintendo

Hard as it might be to believe, there was a period in time where Nintendo was not actively making 2D Mario games. Between 1996 and 2006, there was not a single 2D Mario game, outside of rereleases on the Game Boy Advance. New Super Mario Bros. finally ended that streak, and it proved pretty popular as a result. Unfortunately, it led to Nintendo somewhat milking the series.

In a six-year span, Nintendo churned out four 2D Mario games, culminating with New Super Mario Bros. U, a launch game for the Wii U. While the game was technically sound (and remains enjoyable), it was proof that you could have too much of a good thing. The game’s flaws became all the more noticeable following the release of the excellent Super Mario Bros. Wonder in 2023. New Super Mario Bros. U‘s greatest crime is that it doesn’t have an identity of its own, and it shares that with our pick for the worst game on the list.

4. Super Mario Land

Image courtesy of nintendo

When Nintendo launched the original Game Boy back in 1989, it was only natural to do so with Mario. Super Mario Land was the first attempt at replicating the formula from the NES games, and it left a lot to be desired. Rather than pitting Mario against Bowser and his typical enemies, the game introduced a bizarre new foe named Tatanga, and it featured shooting levels on top of the traditional platforming. It also has one of the worst presentations ever seen in a Mario game, as Nintendo was clearly still learning how to make the most of the Game Bioy hardware.

Super Mario Land is a thoroughly weird game, and it stands as something of a misfire, especially when compared to its far superior sequel. If you’re looking for a true Mario experience on the original Game Boy, stick with Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins.

3. Mario Bros. (1983)

image courtesy of nintendo

Before Mario took the world by storm with his debut on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, the character was a staple of the arcade scene. Mario debuted in 1981’s Donkey Kong, returned as the villain in Donkey Kong Jr. in 1982, and then got his own title in 1983’s Mario Bros. arcade game. The gameplay was fairly simple: it tasked Mario and Luigi with hitting the platforms underneath enemies to flip them, then kicked them away before they could recover.

Like many of the other games on the list, Mario Bros. is mostly fun, but it wears out its welcome quickly. It certainly doesn’t help that Nintendo made the game a little too available, shoving it into every Game Boy Advance Mario game, to the point that fans and reviewers were quickly sick of it. The game gets points for establishing major elements of the franchise, most notably the use of pipes as a method of travel. However, there isn’t much else to write home about.

2. Mario Is Missing!

image courtesy of nintendo

There’s nothing worse than thinking you’re getting one game, and getting something else entirely. Released in 1993, Mario Is Missing! seemed like an exciting adventure that would finally give Luigi a chance to shine outside of his brother’s shadow. Instead, the game was edutainment software dressed up in a Mario coating.

Players were tasked with figuring out clues that took them around the world in search of the missing hero, with gameplay that has frequently drawn comparisons to the Carmen Sandiego series. Anyone hoping for Mario’s younger brother to take the spotlight would have to wait another eight years until the release of Luigi’s Mansion in 2001.

1. Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

image courtesy of nintendo

The original Super Mario Bros. was a massive success in 1985. Unsurprisingly, Nintendo was quick to cash in on the game’s popularity with a numbered sequel. Super Mario Bros. 2 was released in 1986, and it looked nearly identical to its predecessor. The biggest change was a much higher level of difficulty, adding previously unseen elements like Poison Mushrooms. Nintendo of America feared that the game would turn-off Mario’s audience outside of Japan, and opted not to bring the game over. Instead, the decision was made to convert Yume Kojo: Doki Doki Panic! into a Mario game for the American market.

That decision proved to be a very smart one for Nintendo. Our version of Super Mario Bros. 2 (eventually released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. USA) would have a massive impact on the Mario series for decades to come. On top of being more enjoyable, it also introduced key elements and characters to the franchise, such as Bob-ombs, Birdo, and Shy Guys. The original Super Mario Bros. 2 was eventually brought to the U.S. as Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, initially offered through Super Mario All-Stars on the Super Nintendo. While the inclusion was a great selling point for the compilation, the game’s steep challenge and lack of innovation makes it hard to enjoy. Not everyone loves “our” version of Super Mario Bros. 2, but it’s undeniable that it has an identity of its own. The same really can’t be said for the worst Mario game of all-time.

What do you think of these five Mario games? Is there a game you thought should (or shouldn’t) be on the list? Share your thoughts with me down in the comments section!