Wreck-It Ralph 2: Disney Reveals When Official Trailer Is Dropping

Earlier today Disney revealed that we’ll be getting our first official Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 trailer, and it’s a lot sooner than you might think! Check it out:

The film is set to release on November 21, so we still have plenty of waiting to do, unfortunately. There’s been no shortage of hype, though. There are two upcoming films that mix video games and pop culture. One is Ready Player One, and Ralph Breaks the Internet is the other. Call us immature, but we’re more excited about a new Disney flick!

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve had a few teasers recently, but we’ve yet to get a full-blown trailer. At this year’s D23 we did get a few details about the story, but there are still plenty of surprises left to unearth. We know for a fact that Ralph and Vanellope will be leaving behind the familiar sights and sounds of Litwak’s Arcade, and venturing forth into the vast expanse of the internet.

Ralph and Vanellope are forced online when Ralph’s game freezes. He, like most of us, takes to the internet to find a solution, but ends up enchanted by all of the additional sights, sounds, and ads (typical). The film will star John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman, of course, but will also feature an exciting cast of actors that has us all wondering what we have coming our way.

Kirsten Bell, Ming-Na Wen, Kelly Macdonald, Mandy Moore, Auli’i Cravalho, Idina Menzel, and Jane Lynch, will all be part of the film, and that’s a pretty star-studded lineup of Disney princesses! How will they play into the story, and could we see Ralph and Vanellope venture through some kind of meta-verse of Disney and Marvel movies throughout their adventures on the internet?

Stay tuned! We’ll have our ear to the ground, and as soon as this trailer drops, you’ll find it right here on WWG.