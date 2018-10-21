‘Wreck-It Ralph’ ‘Sugar Rush’ Arcade Game Actually Exists

It’s funny how some things translate to real life after you see them in a movie. Case in point — when Wreck-It Ralph! came out back in 2012, Disney actually had a few Fix-It Felix arcade games made to catch up in the hoopla. Now it appears they’re at it again, with Ralph Breaks the Internet just weeks away from release.

Rich Moore, who directed the original Ralph and serves as co-director on the forthcoming Internet, recently took to Twitter to share a rather interesting photo — one that not only reveals the rare Felix cabinet, but also a peculiar new one. Yep, Sugar Rush exists!

In case you’ve forgotten, Sugar Rush is the game where Ralph ends up crossing over into in his original film, where he comes across Vanellope von Schweetz, who’s supposed to be the main star but gets mysteriously bumped aside for some reason.

Arcade Heroes had some interesting notes on this arcade game. “With Wreck-It Ralph 2 landing in theaters in mere weeks, it looks like Disney has commissioned the creation of at least one Sugar Rush machine, based upon the candy-themed racing game that played a major role in the first film. Whether or not more than this one exists is anyone’s guess, but it always seemed like the Sugar Rush game would have made a perfect fit for our industry.

“As a note, Raw Thrills confirmed in a reply to a tweet that they did not make this cabinet, although I think that one reason people think it looks like an RT piece is because the cabinet was modeled after Midway racers of the late ’90s/early ’00s like Cruis’n Exotica, and RT kept certain design aesthetics with them through the years…”

It is true, the game does look like something along the lines of a Hydro Thunder or San Francisco Rush cabinet, repainted in pink and featuring designs straight out of the game’s representation in the original Ralph.

Hopefully, Disney has some plans to make this game available at a number of locations, at the very least Walt Disney World and Disneyland. We’d love to give it a shot and see if Vanellope has a “glitch” technique to take the first place victory.

We’ll let you know if we find out any more information about the game. But, yeah, we could use one for the office, Disney…

Ralph Breaks the Internet arrives in theaters on November 21. Check out the latest trailer above and be on the lookout for a particular arcade cabinet…