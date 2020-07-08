WWE 2K Battlegrounds Release Date Revealed

Publisher 2K today announced that WWE 2K Battlegrounds, the "arcade-style brawler" from developer Saber Interactive, will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and PC via Steam on September 18th. Rather than try to simulate actual traditional wrestling matches like the normal WWE 2K line of games, Battlegrounds is going for a more cartoonish style of action featuring interactive environments and wild melee weapons.

The game includes a variety of modes, including exhibition matches, but it is WWE 2K Battlegrounds' campaign that has our attention. According to 2K, it follows seven wrestlers created for the new video game as they compete to earn a WWE contract while they battle it out in areas like the Florida Everglades, New York, and Scotland. Along the way, these WWE hopefuls will receive guidance from the likes of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Paul Heyman. The upcoming video game also features play-by-play commentary from Mauro Ranallo and Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Are you ready? #WWE2KBattlegrounds lands September 18th! Brawl with Friends. Brawl with Family. Brawl with Legends. Brawl with Superstars. BRAWL WITHOUT LIMITS. Pre-Order now: https://t.co/00lkTLY393 pic.twitter.com/BwvkTAkDIN — WWE 2K Battlegrounds (@2KBattlegrounds) July 8, 2020

"We know WWE fans and gamers enjoy a wide variety of experiences, and with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, we’re presenting a whole new dimension through arcade-style gameplay that’s completely different than our WWE 2K simulation franchise," Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing for 2K, said as part of the release date announcement. "We look forward to seeing everyone tear it up with friends and family in the Battlegrounds."

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is, as noted above, scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 18th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming wrestling video game right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of WWE 2K Battlegrounds so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.