2K Games Addresses WWE Server Shutdown Confusion

✖

2K recently laid out its plans for the future of the WWE 2K franchise, and while it will be returning, it won't be returning this year. That's why 2K decided to leave the servers active for WWE 2K19, which delighted many since they could at least continue playing their preferred entry. Those fans were understandably concerned when they saw a message from the game that the servers for WWE 2K19 would be coming down on May 31st, and try quickly took their concern online. Fortunately, it seems to be a case of outdated information, as 2K addressed the message on social media, saying "Please disregard the in-game message stating that the WWE 2K19 servers are coming down on May 31. They will remain open for the foreseeable future."

We imagine the 2K19 servers will run until 2K22 (or whatever it ends up being called) is ready to release, though we aren't sure if the 2K20 servers will also stay open.

In any case, 2K issued a long statement regarding the future of the 2K series, acknowledging the feedback from players regarding 2K20 and what fans want from the franchise, and you can read part of that statement below.

Please disregard the in-game message stating that the WWE 2K19 servers are coming down on May 31. They will remain open for the foreseeable future. — #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) May 4, 2020

"Next, we want to address WWE 2K20. We’ve heard and appreciate your feedback, and continue to listen to you closely. Since launch, we’ve released five title updates, addressing hundreds of reported concerns, and have released four WWE 2K20 Originals DLC expansions to build on and improve the experience. We’ve also heard your requests to keep the WWE 2K19 servers running; they will remain active for the time being.

All of that being said, we hear you and we know you want more from the franchise, so here’s what we’re going to do: we are applying what we’ve learned to the next WWE 2K simulation game with a renewed focus on quality and fun. As part of that commitment, we are extending the production timeline and will not be releasing a WWE 2K simulation game in 2020 (T2 fiscal year 2021). We want to ensure the development team at Visual Concepts can create a great game that will entertain grizzled WWE 2K veterans, as well as newcomers who want to climb through the ropes and step into the ring for the very first time."

What do you want to see in the next WWE 2K game? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and WWE 2K!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.