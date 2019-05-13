WWE 2K Developer Is Working On a “New Wrestling Project”

The WWE 2K franchise from 2K Sports is the go-to series for wrestling games with new releases coming yearly that change alongside the WWE’s roster. Outside these games, there aren’t really any other titles in the wrestling genre that can compete with WWE 2K. Yuke’s the developer of the WWE series, is looking to change that itself by creating internal competition with the development of a “new wrestling project.”

Yuke’s, the game studio that develops the WWE 2K games for 2K Sports alongside Visual Concepts, spoke to VGC about tis plans to create another wrestling project that’ll be competing with the 2K games. Yuke’s senior vice president and producer Hiromi Furuta said the studio is indeed working towards a new wrestling game and said the current path Yuke’s is on isn’t the one it wants to travel.

“We are trying to launch a new wrestling game,” Furuta said. “Of course, we will retain the WWE team, but we are also aware that our creators are beginning to lose sight of their passion and confidence and becoming focused only on completing assigned tasks. That’s not the direction Yuke’s wants to go in. So, in order to compensate, we’re going to start a new wrestling project.”

Furuta confirmed that the new project is intended to be “internal competition for WWE.” That doesn’t mean that the studio will stop working with 2K to make the WWE games, however.

“It is a project dear to our hearts and has even become a part of some of the veteran creators’ lives,” Furuta said. “We have a huge history making these games and still have a good relationship with 2K. Anyhow, WWE would never allow us to stop making these games! However, the new project we have in mind will be the internal competition for WWE.”

The most recent 2K project from Yuke’s is WWE 2K19. If you still haven’t checked that game out yet, you can see our full review here.

