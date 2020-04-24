WWE 2K's Future Will Be Revealed on Monday

✖

It was recently revealed in WWE's latest earnings call that the next game in the 2K series won't be debuting this year, which would have been WWE 2K21. It had been rumored that the next game would be skipping a year after the disappointing performance of WWE 2K20, and once WWE made it official, all eyes went to 2K to see what they would do next and what else they had planned for WWE moving forward. The good news is we don't have to wait much longer to find out, as a 2K spokesperson confirmed to us that the future of the franchise will be addressed on Monday morning.

The spokesperson said "We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT."

So, what will this future of the franchise be? The most obvious answer is skipping a year and relaunching with WWE 2K22, giving Visual Concepts a full year of development time extra to refine what worked in 2K20 and overhaul the parts that didn't, especially regarding the online side of things.

Of course, it could mean a rebranding of the franchise and perhaps a switch in developer. 2K Games and Yukes had worked together for years on the franchise until this year when Visual Concepts took over sole ownership of the franchise.

Perhaps the team is being switched out, or maybe a whole new vision for the franchise is coming into play. Either way, we'll be interested to see what's in store for WWE's gaming future.

You can find the official description for WWE 2K20 below.

"2K invites players to Step Inside the ring with WWE 2K20, available October 22. Your favorite WWE Superstars, Legends, Hall of Famers and NXT’s best will join the festivities and celebrate the evolution of the WWE 2K franchise! WWE 2K20 will feature key gameplay improvements, streamlined controls, and the most fun and creatively expansive entry in the franchise to date. WWE 2K20 will also feature a brand-new 2K Showcase focused on the story of the Four Horsewomen/Women’s Evolution, the return of 2K Towers, including a story-driven tower based on the career of Roman Reigns an all-new MyCAREER that prominently features both male and female playable characters, and Mixed Tag Matches featuring male and female competitors."

What do you want to see WWE and 2K do with the franchise? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and WWE 2K!

