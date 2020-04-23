WWE Confirms There Will Be No WWE 2K Video Game Release in 2020

✖

WWE hosted its quarter earnings conference call with financial investors on Thursday. Late in the call company officials confirmed that there will not be new installment of the annual WWE 2K series released in 2020.

"There is not going to be a launch of a game this year," WWE interim CFO Frank Riddick said.

Reports of WWE 2K21 possibly being canceled first surfaced weeks prior via Justin Leeper, who worked on three installments in the SmackDown vs. Raw series.

"I have heard from reliable sources, and I truly believe, that WWE 2K21 has been canceled. There will be no game this year," Leeper said at the time, later adding, "2K is publishing a different kind of WWE game from a different kind of game developer that's not Visual Concepts."

A 2K Spokesperson released a statement on April 14 which read, "We do not comment on rumors or speculation."

Riddick mentioned on the 2019 year-end conference call that the company had lost $2 million in revenue in the consumer products division due in large part to poor game sales.

"Revenues decreased to $30.8 million from $32.8 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to lower video game royalties, which were driven by the Company's franchise console game WWE 2K20," he said at the time.

WWE had been putting out a game co-developed by Visual Concepts and Yuke's every year (first by THQ Games, then by 2K starting in 2013) beginning in 2000 with WWF SmackDown on the PlayStation. WWE 2K20 was the first game to be developed solely by Visual Concepts, and it was panned by critics for numerous glitches.

On the other side of the aisle, Cody Rhodes gave his latest update on AEW's first video game on Wednesday.

"I'll give the honest update: the AEW video game will be something all fans know about as we begin the process and as we move forward," Rhodes said. "If we were to make a very good game, which is our intention, it's going to take time. Game development is arduous, it's a very creative space, and we want to do it right.

"We will keep people updated, it won't come as a surprise, we want them to take the journey with us. Be extra patient so we can deliver," he added.

