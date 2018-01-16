WWE 2K18’s Roster Adds Hardy Boyz and More With Enduring Icons Pack

Fans of WWE 2K18 can now take on the role of even more icons as Jeff and Matt Hardy, Beth Phoenix, and the Rock n Roll Express join the roster officially as of today. The Enduring Icons DLC pack is out now, seen in the video above, and promises even more action for hardcore WWE fans. The mullets, they are flyin’!

You can check out all of the action in the latest trailer, including those sick, sick ring moves.We have to admit, it’s nice seeing Beth Phoenix bring the pain once again in the world of 2K18. She’s a force to be reckoned with, and those Hardy Boyz are no joke either!

For more about the game, courtesy of Steam:

The biggest video game franchise in WWE history is back with WWE 2K18! Featuring cover Superstar Seth Rollins, WWE 2K18 promises to bring you closer to the ring than ever before with hard-hitting action, stunning graphics, drama, excitement, new game modes, additional match types, deep creation capabilities, and everything you’ve come to love from WWE 2K. Be Like No One.

The most realistic WWE video game experience just became more intense with the addition of eight man matches, a new grapple carry system, new weight detection, thousands of new animations and a massive backstage area. A brand-new rendering engine also gives WWE 2K18 a visual overhaul and will bring the drama of WWE to life like never before!

A new MyCAREER experience puts you on the path to greatness as you journey along on the road to WrestleMania. Explore WWE like never before through free-roaming, conversing with WWE Superstars, forming alliances, making enemies, seeking out quests, and strategizing for upcoming matches.

Can your MyPlayer make it to the WWE Hall of Fame? Introducing the all-new Road to Glory! Compete with opponents online to improve your MyPlayer by earning unlockables, boosts and upgrades all while securing your entry into Special Events that are held alongside real-life WWE special events, such as pay-per-views.

Customize WWE like never before with an even deeper set of customization tools and the new Custom Match option! The robust Creation Suite also offers even more detailed features for Create-a-Superstar, Create-a-Video and Create-an-Arena.

Dominate the ring with TONS of your favorite WWE, NXT and legendary Superstars! We’re not kidding, WWE 2K18 offers the most complete roster of the biggest and brightest WWE Superstars to ever grace a WWE ring!