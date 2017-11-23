WWE 2K18 Gets First Nintendo Switch Gameplay Footage, Could Release This Weekend

A little while back, we reported on the news that 2K Sports was still going to release WWE 2K18 for Nintendo Switch, despite the fact that fans haven’t heard anything about the port since the other versions came out last month. But, surprise, 2K could be working on a launch that could come this week – and we’ve got the footage to prove it.

Apparently, some retail copies have already been making the rounds, with the game possibly set to arrive this Friday. 2K hasn’t confirmed this yet, nor said anything about the game’s release. But a resourceful YouTube gamer by the name of Master Aqua has posted some gameplay footage from that version of the game – and needless to say, it looks pretty good.

Master Aqua runs through about 15 minutes of footage in a match between John Cena and Finn Balor, which you can see below. Despite the downgraded Switch hardware (compared to the Xbox One and PS4, anyway), the game actually looks pretty good, with decent animation. However, it’s unsure how well the gameplay comes together, as we don’t see the control movements in the gameplay footage.

You can check it out below, and we’ll keep you informed if 2K confirms the game’s release for later this week. It could very well happen, tho.

WWE 2K18 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.