WWE 2K19 Cover Star To Be Revealed Next Week

Over the years, the WWE 2K series has seen a number of memorable stars gracing its covers, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson; Seth Rollins; Daniel Bryan; Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. But we’re wondering who will be giving this year’s edition, WWE 2K19, a boost.

It looks like we’re about to find out. 2K Sports has announced that it will host a virtual press conference this coming Monday, June 18, to announce who the latest cover star for the series is.

“In addition to delivering a series of remarks, the WWE 2K19 cover Superstar will reveal groundbreaking news about the new video game before opening the floor to invited global media for a period of Q&A,” the company noted in a press release.

“Cover selection for the WWE 2K franchise is a highly coveted honor, with past cover Superstars including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and, most recently, current WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.”

The conference will take place on Monday, June 18, starting at 11:00 AM EDT over at WWE.2K.com, as well as on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook. We’ll also bring you the news here as soon as the reveal takes place.

Our money’s on Matt Hardy. Because, after all, who wouldn’t want to purchase the “wonderful” edition of WWE 2K19? We’re talking something with a brawl on the Hardy compound with Bray Wyatt or something like that.

But in actuality, don’t be surprised if it’s someone like the Undertaker or maybe even The Miz, because, you know, he’s the Miz. C’mon.

The game is being developed in a collaboration between Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, who are going all out to assure that this is the best wrestling game yet. You can probably count on various male and female WWE superstars to join the fray, including signature favorites from Smackdown Live, Monday Night Raw, 205 Live and NXT, among others. The question here is just how big the roster will be once the game is released. Hmmmm…

The game hasn’t gotten a formal release date, but it’s expected in October for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and possibly for Nintendo Switch as well.