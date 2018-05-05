WWE 2K19 Motion Capture Work Begins

WWE 2K19 has yet to be announced or revealed by 2K Sports. In fact, it hasn’t even confirmed its existence. But unless 2K is bucking the series’ trend of annual releases, it is already hard at work on the wrestling sim.

Where the game is in development, isn’t known, however, we do know that, at the very least, motion capture work is either starting or is still ongoing. Confirmation of this comes via a new tweet from independent wrestler Santana Garrett.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Garrret recently took to Twitter to provide fans a rundown of her schedule for the week. And in the process of doing this, she revealed that she is traveling to California this Sunday to “film for a video game.”

Now, it’s quite possible this mystery video game is not WWE 2K19. And by quite possible, I actually mean, not possible at all. Given the fact that Garret has previously done motion capture work with 2K in the past for WWE 2K18, makes this pretty obvious that she’s referring to WWE 2K19. I mean there’s literally no possible other wrestling game she could be doing motion capture work for, and so unless she’s been casted in The Last of Us Part II or something, she’s clearly referencing the next installment in the 2K series.

If – somehow – you need any further convincing, there’s also the fact that 2K Games’ motion capture studio is based in Petaluma, California (where Santana is doing said work).

With Wrestlemania out of the way and fall drawing closer each day, a WWE 2K19 reveal should be on the horizon. The last few games in the series have released in October, meaning if 2K wants to get a proper promotional campaign in, it will need to reveal the popular wrestling sim soon. Maybe we will get something as E3 2018 draws nearer.

WWE 2K19 is likely in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and perhaps the Nintendo Switch as well.

Thanks, Power Up Gaming.