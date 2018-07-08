2K Confirms WWE 2K19 Isn’t Coming To Nintendo Switch

2K has confirmed that WWE 2K19 will not be following in the footsteps of WWE 2K18 in supporting the Nintendo Switch, and will rather skip the hybrid console altogether.

The publisher didn’t divulge a reason why the new installment in the pro wrestling series won’t hit the Nintendo platform, but it appears to have to do with the backlash that it suffered for the Nintendo Switch version of WWE 2K18.

For those that missed it because they were vacationing on Pluto the past year: WWE 2K18 released as expected, with nothing particularly special about the installment, however, it did notably bring the series back to Nintendo platforms, and was the first one to release on the Nintendo Switch. The first, and potentially the last.

Why would it be the last? Well, because it was butchered by both critics and the community, garnering a terrible 35 review score on Metacritc, and an even worse user score of 16. The backlash was pretty bad, and rather than potentially subject themselves to another round of it, the publisher is deciding to dust its hands free of the system.

An official statement on the matter sent out today by 2K reads:

“WWE 2K19 will not be available on Nintendo Switch. 2K is focused on making the best possible experience for WWE 2K fans and will continue evaluating all opportunities to deliver the franchise across additional platforms.”

Now, if you read a little bit more into that statement, 2K is seemingly suggesting that it can’t get the game to run on the Nintendo Switch like it can on other platforms, which isn’t very surprising given its inferior firepower. But rather then downgrade and optimized where needed, it is simply skipping it, indicating that the cost-benefit isn’t favorable.

WWE 2K19 is poised to release on October 9th via Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Meanwhile, if you’re on Nintendo Switch, you’re just going to have enjoy WWE 2K18…if you can.

