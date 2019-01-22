‘WWE 2K19’ Gets Final DLC With Rising Stars Pack, Featuring NXT Favorites

There has been some great downloadable content for WWE 2K19 this time around, including some up-and-coming superstars that are likely to join the main roster sometime over the next year. And 2K Sports just released one last batch of content that’s sure to be of interest to fans of the company’s NXT division.

The Rising Stars pack is available now, and features seven superstars that get to show off their stuff in the ring. The pack is currently available for $9.99; or you can get it for free if you purchased the special edition of the game or the separate Season Pass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perhaps the big highlight of this reel is Ricochet, the NXT superstar who made his debut on the brand a while back and has been wowing fans with his athletic agility.

But we can’t deny the power of “Team Kick” either, as Dakota Kai has also joined the ranks, ready to show off her skills against other female stars on the roster.

Speaking of female stars, there’s also Candice LeRae, who could very well be on her way to NXT gold over the next year, depending on what kind of opposition she’s up against.

Lacey Evans has also joined the pack, following her recent debut on the WWE Raw brand. Hopefully we’ll see her in action in the Royal Rumble once the pay-per-view takes place this Sunday.

When he’s not talking up his A-game alongside his “client” Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush is set to prove his worth in the ring as part of the DLC pack.

Finally, superstar couple Mike Kanellis and the First Lady of Wrestling, Maria Kanellis, round out the new additions to the roster.

This should line up some good things ahead for the yet-to-be-announced WWE 2K20, which could have an even bigger roster than what last year’s game had to offer. We’ll see what WWE and 2K have to announce in the months ahead, hopefully around Wrestlemania or Summerslam time.

You can see these new superstars in the trailer above!

WWE 2K19 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Which new superstar will you be hitting the ring with first? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!