WWE’s Braun Strowman Reveals New Playable Character and 2K20 Originals Details

2K Games is doing something all new with WWE 2K20 in the form of several new updates called WWE 2K20 Originals. The new downloadable content sets will kick off with the first horror-themed set titled Bump in the Night, which will feature a variety of new content ranging from new horror redesigns of favorite superstars to new arenas and even new story content for 2K Showcase. Speaking of those horror redesigns, included in that is none other than Braun Strowman, who will be playable as his normal destructive self in the game but also as his Frankenstrowman alter ego. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Strowman all about his new character as well as what else awaits players in the Bump In The Night content.

“Yeah, so there’s a real new feature in the game, the 2K20 Original series. It’s called Bump In The Night, and it’s an option where you can play as Braun Strowman as Frankenstein,” Strowman said. “So basically he’s even more of an unstoppable monster and brings that even more horror movie villain feel to real-life. I think it’s a really cool option in the game because you can play as normal Braun Strowman and be destructive, as I always am in the ring on Monday Night Raw, and then now with this option of playing as Frankenstein Braun Strowman, you can really cause destruction in the game, and it’s a really cool feature.”

One of the other bonuses in the new content is the playable version of Bray Wyatt’s new character The Fiend, and now you can pit the two powerhouses against each other in the game.

“There’s going to be other superstars featured in it, and I know one of the ones that people are excited about outside of Braun Strowman is The Fiend, who is going to be available in the monster series of Bump In The Night in 2K20 Originals, so look forward to seeing that,” Strowman said. “And then you never know, you can get that dream match between The Fiend and the Monster, or their alter egos of the literal monsters in the game.”

2K continues to advance their technology behind the scenes to bring the most lifelike versions of these superstars to the game, and each year the entrances and in-ring action continue to get better and better. Strowman gave us a peek behind the scenes at what that process looks like.

“Oh man, it’s really cool,” Strowman said. “We’ve done a lot of stuff and shooting commercials and everything, getting ready for this launch of 2K20. They do a lot of crazy, I don’t even know what their … I remember standing in these photo booths with 400 cameras in them, and turning, and taking 400 pictures, and a three-dimensional view of my body. It’s just unreal to see the advancements in these video games and stuff. I remember as a kid, playing the wrestling games and this 2D thing where you can move around barely in the ring, and you do a couple of moves, and literally, it looks like you’re playing with a real-life WWE superstar in these games now. So the development and the process that 2K has gone through to bring this game to life is just, it’s awesome, and I’m really, really excited, and I think the fans are really, really going to like it when it comes out this Fall.”

Strowman debuted in the 2K games in WWE 2K17, and quite a bit has changed both in terms of the games and Strowman as a superstar in WWE, and the latter is probably the biggest change for Strowman.

“I think the biggest thing for me is just seeing how far my character’s come with the company as a whole,” Strowman said. “I was just featured in the first video game, it was a character you could play, with to now being featured as one of the debut characters, being in the debut commercial. And I think it speaks for itself, what I’ve been able to accomplish in such a short period of time here, with resonating with my friends and the WWE Universe, and with the office too, for them to have enough faith in me to represent this new video game coming out.”

Getting to be in the WWE 2K20 commercial was also an experience Strowman won’t forget anytime soon. “And let’s be for real, the commercial that I’m in, the very first commercial, are the who’s whos of the wrestling industry,” Strowman said. “So it’s really a humbling experience for me to be asked to be in a commercial with such greats like that, that are featured in. So it’s really awesome, man. This whole thing is a fairy tale, and I wake up every day pinching myself, blessed. One of these days, I’m going to wake up from this dream, and I’m going to be back changing tires at a garage in North Carolina.”

We’re pretty sure that’s not going to happen though, and you’ll continue to see Strowman dishing out plenty of destruction on Raw and in WWE 2K. WWE 2K20 releases on October 22nd and Bump In The Night will be available sometime this fall.

