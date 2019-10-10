WWE 2K20’s Full Roster Revealed

The time is finally here WWE fans, as 2K Games has released the full roster for its much anticipated WWE 2K20. The new game will feature a bevy of legends and current superstars from across its brands, including Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT, 205 Live, and the legends of WWF. Thanks to Smosh Games we now know who we can look forward to playing at launch, and it’s quite the extended list, so much so that we broke it down for you by brand to make it easier to find your faves. I know, I’m a giver.
The list features legends like The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Molly Holly, Trish Stratus, and more, as well as current superstars like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Charlotte. NXT and 205 Live are also represented in the lineup, and we’ve also included some of the characters you can unlock via pre-ordering the game or by purchasing DLC.
Videos by ComicBook.com
You can start the list by hitting the next slide, and you can find out everything you get in the full game below.
Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging;
Accelerator – Take control of your WWE 2K20 experience with the Accelerator. Players can gain access to all unlockable content available at launch via the game’s Purchasable section and take full control of the overall rankings and attribute levels of all playable characters;
Kickstart – Get a leg up in your MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting your MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 free Deluxe Tokens;
Complete set of WWE 2K20 Originals content packages (more details to be announced);
Additional bonus digital content, including playable Superstars Chyna™, in her first WWE 2K appearance, Hulk Hogan, “$500 Shirt” The Rock®, and Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind™ (more details to be announced);
WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards (included with physical versions only).
Hit the next slide to check out the full roster, and let us know what you think in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE 2K20!
Legends
Jerry The King Lawler
Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase
The Rock
Latino Heat Eddie Guererro
Bret The Hitman Hart
Razor Ramon
Molly Holly
Ronda Rousey
Trish Stratus
The Undertaker
Andre The Giant
Batista
Beth Phoenix
Big Boss Man
Big Show
Booker T
Brutus beefcake
Christian
Chyna
Diesel
Dusty Rhodes
Edge
Goldberg
Hulk Hogan
Jake Roberts
Jim Neidhart
Kevin Nash
Kurt Angle
Lita
Mankind
Mark Henry
Mr. McMahon
Papa Shango
Randy Savage
Ric Flair
Ricky Steamboat
Rowdy Roddy Piper
Scott Hall
Shawn Michaels
Monday Night Raw
Nikki Cross
Viking Raiders
AJ Styles
Bray Wyatt (Wyatt Family Version)
Akam
Alexa Bliss
Alicia Fox
Becky Lynch
Bobby Lashley
Booker T
Braun Strowman
Brie Bella
Brock Lesnar
Cesaro
Curt Hawkins
Dana Brooke
Dash Wilder
Drew McIntyre
EC3
Eric Young
Heath Slater
Jason Jordan
Jey Uso
Jimmy Uso
Gran Metalik
Kalisto
Karl Anderson
Baron Corbin
Lacey Evans
Lince Dorado
Luke Gallows
Maria Kanellis
Mojo Rawley
Naomi
Natalya
Nia Jax
Nikki Bella
No Way Jose
Rey Mysterio
The Miz
Rezar
Ricochet
Robert Roode
Ruby Riott
Sami Zayn
Samoa Joe
Sarah Logan
Sasha Banks
Scott Dawson
Seth Rollins
Shane McMahon
Stephanie McMahon
Tamina
Titus O’Neil
Triple H
Zack Ryder
SmackDown Live
Zelina Vega
Luke Harper
Rowan
Daniel Bryan
Matt Hardy
Randy Orton
John Cena
Aleister Black
Ali
Andrade
Apollo Crews
Asuka
Baron Corbin
Bayley
Big E
Billie Kay
Bo Dallas
Buddy Murphy
Carmella
Chad Gable
Charlotte Flair
Curtis Axel
Dolph Ziggler
Elias
Ember Moon
Jeff Hardy
Jinder Mahal
Kairi Sane
Kane
Kofi Kingston
Lana
Lars Sullivan
Liv Morgan
Mandy Rose
Otis
Paige
Peyton Royce
R-Truth
Roman Reigns
Rusev
Sheamus
Shelton Benjamin
Shinsuke Nakamura
Sin Cara
Sonya Deville
Tucker
Xavier Woods
205 Live
Akira Tozawa
Ariya Daivari
The Brian Kendrick
Cedric Alexander
Gentleman Jack Gallagher
Mark Andrews
Mike Kanellis
Noam Dar
Oney Lorcan
Tony Nese
NXT
Io Shirai
Tommaso Ciampa
Matt Riddle
Adam Cole
Angelo Dawkins
Bianca Belair
Bobby Fish
Candace LeRae
Dakota Kai
Fandango
Finn Balor
Humberto Carrillo
Jaxson Ryker
Johnny Gargano
Kassius Ohno
Keith Lee
Kyle O’Reilly
Mia Yim
Montez Ford
Pete Dunne
Rhea Ripley
Roderick Strong
Shane Thorne
Shayna Baszler
Toni Storm
Trent Seven
Tyler Bate
Tyler Breeze
Velveteen Dream
Unlockable Content
The Fiend
Wicked Alistair Black
Frankenstrowman
Survivor Mandy Rose
Twisted Nikki Cross
$500 Shirt The Rock
Chyna
Mankind