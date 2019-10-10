WWE 2K20’s Full Roster Revealed

The time is finally here WWE fans, as 2K Games has released the full roster for its much anticipated WWE 2K20. The new game will feature a bevy of legends and current superstars from across its brands, including Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT, 205 Live, and the legends of WWF. Thanks to Smosh Games we now know who we can look forward to playing at launch, and it’s quite the extended list, so much so that we broke it down for you by brand to make it easier to find your faves. I know, I’m a giver.

The list features legends like The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Molly Holly, Trish Stratus, and more, as well as current superstars like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Charlotte. NXT and 205 Live are also represented in the lineup, and we’ve also included some of the characters you can unlock via pre-ordering the game or by purchasing DLC.

Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging;

Accelerator – Take control of your WWE 2K20 experience with the Accelerator. Players can gain access to all unlockable content available at launch via the game’s Purchasable section and take full control of the overall rankings and attribute levels of all playable characters;

Kickstart – Get a leg up in your MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting your MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 free Deluxe Tokens;

Complete set of WWE 2K20 Originals content packages (more details to be announced);

Additional bonus digital content, including playable Superstars Chyna™, in her first WWE 2K appearance, Hulk Hogan, “$500 Shirt” The Rock®, and Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind™ (more details to be announced);

WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards (included with physical versions only).

Legends

Jerry The King Lawler

Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase

The Rock

Latino Heat Eddie Guererro

Bret The Hitman Hart

Razor Ramon

Molly Holly

Ronda Rousey

Trish Stratus

The Undertaker

Andre The Giant

Batista

Beth Phoenix

Big Boss Man

Big Show

Booker T

Brutus beefcake

Christian

Chyna

Diesel

Dusty Rhodes

Edge

Goldberg

Hulk Hogan

Jake Roberts

Jim Neidhart

Kevin Nash

Kurt Angle

Lita

Mankind

Mark Henry

Mr. McMahon

Papa Shango

Randy Savage

Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Scott Hall

Shawn Michaels

Monday Night Raw

Nikki Cross

Viking Raiders

AJ Styles

Bray Wyatt (Wyatt Family Version)

Akam

Alexa Bliss

Alicia Fox

Becky Lynch

Bobby Lashley

Booker T

Braun Strowman

Brie Bella

Brock Lesnar

Cesaro

Curt Hawkins

Dana Brooke

Dash Wilder

Drew McIntyre

EC3

Eric Young

Heath Slater

Jason Jordan

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Gran Metalik

Kalisto

Karl Anderson

Baron Corbin

Lacey Evans

Lince Dorado

Luke Gallows

Maria Kanellis

Mojo Rawley

Naomi

Natalya

Nia Jax

Nikki Bella

No Way Jose

Rey Mysterio

The Miz

Rezar

Ricochet

Robert Roode

Ruby Riott

Sami Zayn

Samoa Joe

Sarah Logan

Sasha Banks

Scott Dawson

Seth Rollins

Shane McMahon

Stephanie McMahon

Tamina

Titus O’Neil

Triple H

Zack Ryder

SmackDown Live

Zelina Vega

Luke Harper

Rowan

Daniel Bryan

Matt Hardy

Randy Orton

John Cena

Aleister Black

Ali

Andrade

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Baron Corbin

Bayley

Big E

Billie Kay

Bo Dallas

Buddy Murphy

Carmella

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Curtis Axel

Dolph Ziggler

Elias

Ember Moon

Jeff Hardy

Jinder Mahal

Kairi Sane

Kane

Kofi Kingston

Lana

Lars Sullivan

Liv Morgan

Mandy Rose

Otis

Paige

Peyton Royce

R-Truth

Roman Reigns

Rusev

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Sin Cara

Sonya Deville

Tucker

Xavier Woods

205 Live

Akira Tozawa

Ariya Daivari

The Brian Kendrick

Cedric Alexander

Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Mark Andrews

Mike Kanellis

Noam Dar

Oney Lorcan

Tony Nese

NXT

Io Shirai

Tommaso Ciampa

Matt Riddle

Adam Cole

Angelo Dawkins

Bianca Belair

Bobby Fish

Candace LeRae

Dakota Kai

Fandango

Finn Balor

Humberto Carrillo

Jaxson Ryker

Johnny Gargano

Kassius Ohno

Keith Lee

Kyle O’Reilly

Mia Yim

Montez Ford

Pete Dunne

Rhea Ripley

Roderick Strong

Shane Thorne

Shayna Baszler

Toni Storm

Trent Seven

Tyler Bate

Tyler Breeze

Velveteen Dream

Unlockable Content

The Fiend

Wicked Alistair Black

Frankenstrowman

Survivor Mandy Rose

Twisted Nikki Cross

$500 Shirt The Rock

Chyna

Mankind