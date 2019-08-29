Watch Samoa Joe’s WWE 2K20 Entrance In Brand New Footage

WWE 2K20 has given us some brand new footage of the anticipated game, and it features none other than the Samoan Submission Machine himself, Samoa Joe! The new footage shows off Joe’s entire entrance, and it is immensely impressive. The evolved scanning technology 2K used for the game is proving fruitful, as is about as faithful as you can get to bringing a WWE superstar to life in a video game. Joe’s likeness is spot on here, and you can check the footage out for yourself in the video above.

2K also nailed down Joe’s mannerisms and way of walking down to the ring, and they even got his current hairstyle in the game. Joe is one of the more impressive character models revealed for the game thus far, and we can’t wait to deal out tons of lethal damage with the superstar in the full game.

You can also see a screenshot of Samoa Joe from the entrance video below.

If Joe controls and plays as stellar as he looks, it appears WWE fans are in for a treat. The base game will come with plenty, but for those who are looking for more you can pick up the Deluxe Version of the game, and you can see what that includes below.

Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging;

Accelerator – Take control of your WWE 2K20 experience with the Accelerator. Players can gain access to all unlockable content available at launch via the game’s Purchasable section and take full control of the overall rankings and attribute levels of all playable characters;

Kickstart – Get a leg up in your MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting your MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 free Deluxe Tokens;

Complete set of WWE 2K20 Originals content packages (more details to be announced);

Additional bonus digital content, including playable Superstars Chyna™, in her first WWE 2K appearance, Hulk Hogan, “$500 Shirt” The Rock®, and Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind™ (more details to be announced);

WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards (included with physical versions only).

