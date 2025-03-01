WWE 2K25 is Making Dreams Come True with DLC Teases of Penta, Stephanie Vaquer, and More

Play video

The 2K team has already revealed the impressive roster for WWE 2K25, which sits at around 300 superstars and Legends, but now they are teasing some dream-scenario additions to the roster courtesy of their upcoming DLC. 2K has now released two teaser videos for its WWE 2K25 DLC, and while we had hoped to see some of these names make the cut, the fact that so many are is fantastic. Names like Penta and Stephanie Vaquer are already being teased, and that’s just the start. You can check out the teaser videos below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s go through some of the superstars that seem to be pretty locked in. One of the biggest superstar additions is Penta, which was the least likely option for DLC as he just literally debuted for WWE in January. Fans caught his symbol being used throughout the video though, so he seems to be making the cut somehow, probably in the final DLC release.

That’s actually not the first tease though, as the video starts with a chain-link fence, a bandanna, and an ECW sticker, all hinting at New Jack as one of the DLC superstars. Then we see the NXT arena, which is where you can spot the Penta symbol in the foreground. The other big reveal here is the J symbol at the center of the ring, which is also the symbol of the newest WWE addition Jordynne Grace.

The next image has a shot of a Prime bottle as well as a portrait in the water. The portrait is of NXT Superstar Zaria, which is a great inclusion, though the Prime bottle is a bit more mysterious, as Logan Paul is already in the game. Many think this is either a nod to IShowSpeed, KSI, or Jake Paul, so we’ll have to just wait and see on that one.

The other teaser shows a road covered by beautiful pink flowers and petals, which seem to represent NXT Women’s Champion Giulia. Then another image seems to indicate the Motor City Machine Guns, followed by perhaps the easiest-to-decipher image that shows the side of a building and a silhouette that looks a lot like NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

If those all turn out to be true, that’s already a huge dream scenario list right there. Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Jordynne Grace, Penta, Zaria, Motor City Machine Guns, and New Jack is a big-time collection of superstars, and whoever the Prime bottle ends up representing is likely going to get people talking, though that could be a positive or a negative if last year’s DLC release was anything to go by.

I really didn’t think we’d get Penta until 2K26, and the same for Grace, but the fact that we’re already including those is huge. There is one recent signing that is missing from these teases, and that’s the brand-new superstar Ricky Saints (formerly AEW’s Ricky Starks). His signing is so recent I feel like there’s no chance, but if they got Penta into the game, anything’s possible.

Also, is anyone hoping for IShowSpeed to be included just so we can recreate the Bron Breakker Spear moment from the Royal Rumble? I mean, it was pretty great after all.

What do you think of the DLC list so far? Let us know in the comments and you can talk all things WWE 2K25 and wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!