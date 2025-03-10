WWE 2K25 Update 1.04 Released With Patch Notes

A new update for WWE 2K25 has today gone live across all platforms. Currently, the newest WWE 2K game is only available in early access for those who purchased the Deadman Edition and Bloodline Edition. Despite this, developer Visual Concepts has been quick to push out new WWE 2K25 updates and has done so multiple times since early access went live at the end of this past week. Now, this trend has continued with another important update that should improve WWE 2K25 further.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, update version 1.04 for WWE 2K25 is a pretty sizable one. Visual Concepts has improved the overall performance of WWE 2K25 with this patch and has resolved a number of different bugs that players have come across. Some of these bugs have been tied to general gameplay, while others have been related to the new “The Island” game mode. In all likelihood, more patches like this are coming this week, but it’s good to see that Visual Concepts is acting fast to resolve issues that players are running into.

To get a look at the full patch notes for this new WWE 2K25 update today, you can find them attached below. And as for the game’s full release, it will drop at the end of this week on March 14th.

General

Stability and performance improvements

Addressed reported concerns of the inability to launch MyRISE

Addressed reported concerns of Deletion Utility instability

Addressed reported issues with Sensational Sherri and Shawn Michaels’ attires when used as managers

The Island (XBX/PS5)

Addressed reported concerns of incorrect Superstar portraits displaying when loading into matches

Gameplay

Addressed reported concerns of the first entrants in a WarGames match remaining outside of the ring

Addressed reported concerns of Chain Wrestling not triggering

Addressed reported concerns of the LED barricades not displaying appropriate damage

Create